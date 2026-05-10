'We work on Trump time': White House reveals the secret behind Trump's late-night routine

New Delhi:

The mystery surrounding US President Donald Trump’s sleeping habits has once again grabbed attention after White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles opened up about how senior aides manage the president’s nonstop work routine behind closed doors.

Speaking at the Independent Women’s Gala on Thursday, Wiles revealed that working in the Trump administration often means adjusting to what insiders casually call “Trump time” a schedule that rarely follows conventional office hours.

According to Wiles, the president’s tendency to remain active late into the night, often posting on Truth Social during odd hours, has forced top staffers to create their own survival system to balance work and sleep.

‘I take the early calls, Dan takes the late ones’

Explaining how the White House copes with Trump's unpredictable schedule, Wiles said she and senior aide Dan Scavino have unofficially divided responsibilities based on sleeping patterns.

“I go to sleep early, and Dan Scavino, who is a night owl, gets the late calls,” she said while discussing the demanding nature of the job. The arrangement, she noted, has gradually evolved over the years to ensure staff members can still function despite the relentless pace set by Trump.

Wiles, 68, admitted she personally values sleep, joking that the president appears to need far less rest than the people working around him.

The gruelling workdays

Beyond the president’s sleep habits, Wiles also shed light on the intense pressure faced by White House staffers.

She said many aides juggle exhausting schedules while trying to maintain family life and personal relationships. According to her, employees frequently go through stretches of “18-hour workdays” lasting for weeks at a time.

“We work hard, people make sacrifices,” Wiles said, adding that the demanding atmosphere eventually “takes a bit away” emotionally and physically.

Trump’s sleeping habits have long sparked curiosity

Trump’s limited sleep routine has been a topic of fascination for years, with several former aides and political insiders claiming the president often remains awake deep into the night.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins previously claimed that Trump frequently stays awake during Air Force One trips and sometimes continues conversations with staff while others are trying to rest.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi also once remarked that “none of us know when he sleeps.”

Trump himself has publicly joked about his sleeping patterns on multiple occasions.

Also Read: Trump announces three-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war starting today