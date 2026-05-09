Trump announces three-day ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine war starting today

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a temporary three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying both nations had agreed to pause military operations from May 9 to May 11. The announcement comes amid continued international efforts to ease tensions and open the door for broader peace negotiations.

Trump shared the development through a post on his social media platform, describing the agreement as a significant step toward reducing violence in the ongoing conflict. According to him, the ceasefire will involve a complete halt to active combat operations during the three-day period.

Massive prisoner exchange also confirmed

Alongside the ceasefire, both countries are expected to carry out one of the largest prisoner exchanges since the war began. Trump said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners each as part of the arrangement.

Calling the move an important humanitarian gesture, Trump said he personally requested the temporary truce and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for accepting the proposal.

In his statement, Trump expressed optimism that the breakthrough could pave the way for a larger settlement to end the war. Trump noted that the ceasefire dates coincide with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations marking the Soviet Union’s role in World War II.

He also acknowledged Ukraine’s historical contribution during the war, saying the occasion carried significance for both countries. He described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as the most serious global confrontation since World War II and said ongoing negotiations were moving steadily toward a possible resolution.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of the end of a long and devastating war,” Trump said in his message.

Zelenskyy calls for ceasefire to be fully enforced

Following Trump’s announcement, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had received Russia’s approval for the large-scale prisoner exchange. However, he stressed that the ceasefire must be properly implemented and respected on all three days.

“We received Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11,” Zelensky said.

The proposed truce is being seen as a rare moment of diplomatic progress in a conflict that has caused massive destruction and loss of life over the past several years. While questions still remain over how effectively the ceasefire will hold on the ground.