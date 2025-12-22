'We felt it': Asim Munir says Pakistan received 'divine intervention' during conflict with India in May Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Under the operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted several terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK.

Islamabad:

Following Pakistan's drubbing against India during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has claimed that he received 'divine intervention' during the intense four-day conflict. Munir made the remark while speaking at the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad earlier this month.

"We could feel Allah's intervention... It had happened," Munir could be heard saying in Urdu in an undated video that has gone viral on social media. He also recited several verses from the Quran during his address.

However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Under the operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted several terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In response, Pakistan targeted India's military and civilian infrastructure that led to an intense military conflict between the two countries. On May 10, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart requesting for a ceasefire.

Though all hostilities were ceased, Indian ministers and top military officials - including the defence minister, army chief and navy chief - have often warned Pakistan that Operation Sindoor is an ongoing exercise and could be relaunched again if the latter tries any misadventure that may even lead to a change in the region's geography. Indian Armed Forces have also remained on high alert along the western border, tracking each and every activity of Pakistan.

"Operation Sindoor took place just recently. Our forces destroyed Pakistan-based terrorist camps. Although we had given a highly balanced response, our response was not escalatory, but Pakistan's attitude did not allow the situation on the border to remain normal after Operation Sindoor," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event last month.