Pakistan rattled by Rajnath Singh's Sindh remarks, terms them 'delusional, expansionist'

Islamabad:

Pakistan on Monday reacted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent remarks suggesting that "Sindh may return to India," calling the statement delusional, expansionist, and a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Singh's comments reflected a dangerously revisionist and Hindutva expansionist mindset. "Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian Defence Minister's delusional and dangerously revisionist remarks regarding Pakistan's Sindh province," it said.

"Such statements reveal an expansionist Hindutva mindset that seeks to challenge established realities and stands in clear violation of international law, the inviolability of recognised borders, and the sovereignty of states."

Pakistan urged Indian leaders to avoid rhetoric that threatens regional peace and stability. "We urge Mr Rajnath Singh and other Indian leaders to refrain from provocative rhetoric that threatens regional peace and stability. It would be far more constructive for the Government of India to focus on ensuring the security of its own citizens, particularly vulnerable minority communities," it added.

What did Rajnath Singh say about the Sindh province?

Speaking at a Sindhi community event in New Delhi on Sunday, Rajnath Singh Sunday delivered a striking remark on India's enduring cultural ties with Sindh, suggesting that despite the region being part of Pakistan today, its civilisational connection to India remains intact and may even be restored in the future.

He underscored that while political boundaries may shift over time, cultural identity and shared heritage endure far longer than geopolitical lines. "Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India," he said.

Singh referenced former Home Minister LK Advani’s emotional reflections on the separation of Sindh during the 1947 Partition. He noted that for countless Sindhi Hindus including Advani’s generation the loss of Sindh was deeply painful because of the spiritual reverence attached to the Indus River.

"Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani’s quote," Singh said.

Singh further suggested that shifts in territorial realities are always possible, and the future could hold surprises. "As far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours," he said.

