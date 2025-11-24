Gunmen attack paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar; multiple blasts reported near security facility Residents in the surrounding area reported hearing at least one blast, with several users on social media claiming that loud explosion-like noises came from the FC headquarters.

New Delhi:

Unidentified gunmen launched a major attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar’s Saddar area on Monday morning, triggering panic and a swift response from security forces. According to Peshawar CCPO Mian Saeed, the assault began around 8 am with two powerful explosions, followed by intense gunfire. The blasts were so strong that they shattered the windows of nearby buildings. Police and FC personnel immediately rushed to the scene and engaged the attackers in an ongoing exchange of fire. Authorities also sealed Saddar Road to all traffic as the situation unfolded.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed that the explosions were carried out by suicide bombers, indicating a coordinated militant operation aimed at breaching the high-security facility. Additional security units were deployed to reinforce the area, while emergency protocols were activated across the city. The nature and scale of the attack raised fresh concerns over the resurgence of extremist violence in the region.

Residents living near the FC headquarters reported hearing multiple blasts and heavy gunfire, prompting widespread alarm. Videos and eyewitness accounts quickly surfaced on social media, with many users claiming they heard explosion-like noises near FC Chowk in the city’s Saddar area. Police later verified that at least two blasts occurred during the attack. Authorities are yet to confirm casualties as the security operation remains underway.

"The FC headquarters is under attack. We are responding, and the area is being cordoned off," police officer Mian Saeed Ahmad told local media, as quoted by media. Law enforcement agencies quickly sealed off surrounding roads, while security forces launched an operation to neutralise the attackers. Authorities have not yet released information on casualties, as the situation remains fluid.

The attack adds to a worrying rise in militant violence across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Earlier this year, a powerful car bomb outside the FC headquarters in Quetta killed at least ten people and injured several others. That incident intensified already heightened security concerns in the region.

The unrest has been driven in large part by a resurgence of extremist groups and a deepening insurgency in Balochistan. The province has witnessed a series of violent episodes throughout 2024, claiming at least 782 lives so far. Significant attacks include the September 3 suicide bombing at a political rally in Quetta that killed 11 people and injured more than 40, and the March hijacking of a train by the Baloch Liberation Army, during which off-duty troops were killed.

Since January, more than 430 people—mostly security personnel—have been killed in various attacks across Pakistan. The latest assault on the FC headquarters highlights the persistent threat to the country’s security forces and underscores the need for strengthened counterterrorism measures. Authorities are expected to issue further updates as the situation develops.