Sachin Tendulkar reacts to son Arjun's performance on maiden IPL 2026 outing for LSG

New Delhi:

Former cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar praised his son Arjun for his impressive performance on Lucknow Super Giants' debut in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Saturday, May 23. Arjun, who was previously part of the Mumbai Indians, made his first appearance for LSG and scalped a wicket against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Arjun had been warming the bench all this time as LSG's uncapped Indian bowling line-up did wonders. The likes of Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan have been impressive, and Mohammed Shami has aged like a fine wine. But the junior Tendulkar finally got his chance for LSG's game of the tournament, with the franchise playing for only pride after having already been knocked out of the tournament. He was among several changes the LSG side made for their dead rubber against the PBKS.

Arjun takes one wicket on LSG debut

Arjun had a better day at the office in comparison to all the other LSG bowlers, who were taken apart by the PBKS batters in the 197-run target. Arjun came in to bowl after the powerplay and sent down all of his four overs, giving away 36 runs and taking the wicket of the well-set Prabhsimran Singh. The left-arm speedster trapped Prabhsimran in front of a low full toss as the batter failed to flick that out.

Following his performance, his dad, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, praised him. "Well done, Arjun (heart emoji)," Sachin wrote on X. "Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.

Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always."

While this was his first IPL game of the season, this wasn't his maiden outing overall. Arjun was part of MI from 2021 to 2025 and played in five games for them in 2024 and 2025 combined, having taken three wickets too.

LSG lose to PBKS

LSG had put up a strong total of 196/6 after being asked to bat first. Josh Inglis' 72 led the way, while Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad helped finish things. Arjun also got to bat for five balls as he came in at No.8 and scored a run-a-ball five. PBKS chased the target down in 18 overs with captain Shreyas Iyer hitting an unbeaten century and Prabhsimran Singh making 69 as the Kings kept their playoff hopes alive.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer achieves IPL history, becomes first-ever captain to register major milestone after ton