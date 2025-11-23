'Sindh may return to India': Rajnath Singh's big 'borders can change' remark Singh referenced former Home Minister LK Advani’s emotional reflections on the separation of Sindh during the 1947 Partition. He noted that for countless Sindhi Hindus including Advani’s generation the loss of Sindh was deeply painful.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday delivered a striking remark on India’s enduring cultural ties with Sindh, suggesting that despite the region being part of Pakistan today, its civilisational connection to India remains intact and may even be restored in the future.

Speaking at a public event, he underscored that while political boundaries may shift over time, cultural identity and shared heritage endure far longer than geopolitical lines.

“Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India,” he said.

‘Indus is as sacred as Aab-e-Zamzam’

Singh referenced former Home Minister LK Advani’s emotional reflections on the separation of Sindh during the 1947 Partition. He noted that for countless Sindhi Hindus including Advani’s generation the loss of Sindh was deeply painful because of the spiritual reverence attached to the Indus River.

“Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani’s quote,” Singh said.

‘Borders can change… Sindh may return’

Singh further suggested that shifts in territorial realities are always possible, and the future could hold surprises. “As far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours,” he said.

His remarks add to a growing pattern of statements from senior leaders indicating confidence in India’s historical claims and potential future realignments in the region. Singh also highlighted the remarkable resilience of the Sindhi community, which rebuilt their lives from scratch after the upheaval of Partition. He said Sindhis have since become key contributors to India’s economic landscape and various social initiatives, setting new benchmarks of achievement through perseverance.

He credited their courage and entrepreneurial spirit for turning adversity into strength. Singh’s latest comments follow his statement in September during an interaction with the Indian community in Morocco. At the time, he said that growing voices within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for integration with India vindicate New Delhi’s long-held position.

“PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering,” he said, recalling a speech to the Indian Army in the Kashmir Valley five years ago, where he had expressed the same belief.

“I had then said that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours; PoK itself will say, ‘Main bhi Bharat Hoon’. That day will come,” he added.