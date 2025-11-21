Tejas crash: 'Stand firmly with bereaved family of pilot,' says CDS General Anil Chauhan In a statement, the CDS said the Indian Armed Forces stand firmly with the bereaved family of the pilot "in this time of grief".

New Delhi:

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday expressed grief after an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot lost his life following the crash of a Tejas fighter aircraft during the biennial Dubai Air Show 2025. In a statement, the CDS said the Indian Armed Forces stand firmly with the bereaved family of the pilot "in this time of grief".

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident," General Chauhan's statement read.

Tejas crash in Dubai Air Show

Tejas, an indigenous 4.5-generation multi-role aircraft designed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), crashed during the Dubai Air Show at the Al Maktoum Airbase on Friday. Many videos of the incident have gone viral on social media that showed the aircraft dropping altitude before crashing on the ground.

In a statement it posted on X, the IAF expressed grief over the incident and said it has ordered a court of inquiry. "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the statement read.

Rahul Gandhi, others pay condolences

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, paid condolences to the family of the pilot. He said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service."

General (retd) VK Singh, former Army chief and Mizoram Governor, said: "I am deeply saddened by the Tejas crash in Dubai. We have lost a dedicated pilot in the line of duty. My sincere condolences to the pilot’s family and the Indian Air Force."