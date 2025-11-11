Delhi Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vows strict punishment, says culprits won't be spared Expressing condolences to the victims’ families, he said the findings will soon be made public. Speaking later at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, Singh highlighted the importance of “invisible technologies”—such as secure data networks and real-time systems—in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday vowed that those responsible for the deadly Red Fort blast in Delhi will face the strictest punishment. Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, he extended condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for their strength during this difficult time. Singh confirmed that top security and intelligence agencies are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the explosion and that details will be made public soon.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday,” he said. “The country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry. The findings will soon be made public. I firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances.”

Focus on modern defence technologies

Addressing the Delhi Defence Dialogue, Rajnath Singh highlighted the crucial role of invisible technologies—such as secure data systems, encrypted networks, and real-time communication tools—in India’s defence readiness. He said these technologies, though not as visible as fighter jets or missiles, are equally vital to operational efficiency and coordination.

“Much of our defence readiness today rests on what might be called invisible technologies,” Singh said. “They ensure that the right equipment reaches the right place at the right time and that commanders have real-time visibility. Technology is not confined to weapons or platforms alone—it also resides in systems that make our institutions faster, more transparent, and more intelligent.”

Call for innovation and global leadership

Singh urged the Armed Forces to remain curious and open to adopting best practices from around the world—not only in weaponry but also in logistics, training, and management systems.

“For India, the path ahead is clear,” he said. “We must move decisively from technology adoption to technology leadership. We can no longer be content with catching up—we must set the pace and shape the future.”

Highlighting India’s innovative ecosystem, Singh praised the country’s young, inventive workforce and its vibrant startup culture, emphasizing that these strengths would drive India toward global defence innovation leadership.

Pulwama connection under investigation

A powerful explosion inside a moving Hyundai i20 car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening killed 12 people and injured 29 others, gutting several nearby vehicles. The blast, which occurred in a car bearing a Haryana registration number, has prompted a high-level investigation by Delhi Police, NIA, NSG, and forensic teams. An FIR has been registered under the UAPA and the Explosives Act, and the national capital remains on high alert with intensified security checks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a top-level security review meeting on Tuesday, assuring that “no angle will be left unexplored.” Initial probes have linked the vehicle to a Pulwama resident, raising suspicions of a terror connection. CCTV footage shows the suspect’s car near the Red Fort moments before the explosion, while police are examining over 100 video clips and have detained four people for questioning as they investigate whether the incident was a planned terror attack or a suicide bombing.