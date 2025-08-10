'Some boss is jealous': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's indirect swipe at US President Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, without naming US President Donald Trump, accused “some boss” of being jealous of India’s growth.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on those opposing India’s rapid growth, indirectly targeting US President Donald Trump over his recent tariff hike against Indian goods. Without naming him, Singh said, “Some ‘boss’ is jealous, unable to accept India’s growth, trying to disrupt the country’s economy. There are people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They are trying to make goods made in India costlier than their own products so that the world won’t buy them.”

‘No power can stop India’s rise’

Singh said that such tactics will not succeed,saying, “India is progressing so fast, I say with full confidence that now no power in the world can stop India from becoming a big power of the world.” Singh noted, “We are exporting defence items worth more than ₹24,000 crore. This is the strength of India, this is the new defence sector of the new India, and exports are continuously increasing.”

Tariff war heats up

His remarks come days after Trump signed an executive order doubling tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50%, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. India has condemned the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” Trump had told CNBC that he plans to “substantially raise” tariffs, accusing India of not being a good trading partner.