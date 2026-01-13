'We're screwed': Trump voices concern ahead of Supreme Court ruling on his tariffs Trump's remarks come as the Supreme Court is expected to release opinions on Wednesday, with potential rulings on Trump's tariffs.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would be "screwed" if the Supreme Court rules against his administration's tariff policies, calling such a scenario a "complete mess" that could cost trillions of dollars in loss. Trump's remarks come as the Supreme Court is expected to release opinions on Wednesday, with potential rulings on Trump's tariffs.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that if the top court rules against his flagship economic policy, hundreds of billions of dollars would have to be repaid to US companies, warning that the government would struggle to refund the money already collected.

It would be a complete mess: Trump

"The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and that doesn't include the amount of 'payback' that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs," Trump said in his post.

"When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay," he added.

The US President has increasingly turned to social media to pressure the court as it considers a challenge to his unilateral tariff powers, repeatedly warning that rolling back the levies would place an overwhelming burden on federal finances.

"It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay. Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly," he said.

"In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE'RE SCREWED!" he added.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Donald Trump's Truth Social post

Supreme Court ruling soon

The court could deliver its decision as early as Wednesday, though there is no indication whether a ruling will come then or at a later date in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the legal decision could redefine Trump's presidential authority over trade and reshape global economic relations.

The case, Learning Resources Vs Trump, will determine whether a US president can invoke emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

The outcome could have sweeping implications for Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs and for global trade policy.

According to a note by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), if the Supreme Court rules against Trump, it could force the administration to withdraw tariffs imposed under IEEPA. It stated, "Such a ruling would mean all 'Liberation Day' tariffs--and subsequent rate hikes--lack a lawful basis. The administration would have to roll them back or face injunctions halting their collection.

