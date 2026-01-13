Trump announces 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran to put pressure on Tehran India has been among Iran's five largest trade partners in recent years. Major Indian exports to Iran include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, manmade staple fibres, electrical machinery, and artificial jewellery, among others.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on any country trading with Iran, as part of efforts to pressure Tehran over its violent crackdown on protests that have reportedly left nearly 600 people dead nationwide. Trump announced the tariffs in a social media post on Monday, saying the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive."

25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran: Trump

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in his post.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Donald Trump's Truth Social post

The US president has repeatedly threatened Tehran with military action if his administration found the Islamic Republic was using deadly force against anti-government protesters.

India, China, and Russia are Iran's trade partners

India, China, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia are among the economies that do business with Tehran.

Trump's decision could impact India, which exports and imports a significant amount of products with Iran. India already faces a 50 per cent tariff on its imports to the US, 25 per cent of which is due to its purchase of Russian oil, which Washington claims fuels Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Iran are important trade partners. India has been among Iran’s five largest trade partners in recent years. Major Indian exports to Iran include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, manmade staple fibres, electrical machinery, artificial jewellery, etc., while major Indian imports from Iran consist of dry fruits, inorganic/organic chemicals, glassware, etc.

Trump says Iran wants to negotiate

Meanwhile, Trump said Iran wants to negotiate with Washington after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic over its crackdown on protesters.

Trump said late Sunday that his administration was in talks to set up a meeting with Tehran, but cautioned that he may have to act first as reports mount of increasing deaths and the government continues to arrest protesters. "The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night.

This comes as large demonstrations were reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported. The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship, and public anger over governance.

At least 599 people have been killed, and more than 10,600 individuals have detained, arrested, and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency, which has been accurate in previous unrest in recent years and gave the death toll. It relies on supporters in Iran to cross-check information. It said 510 of the dead were protesters and 89 were security force members.

Also Read: Trump explores military options in Iran, says Tehran appears to have crossed 'red line'

Also Read: Iran dismisses reports of arrest of Indian nationals during unrest, calls it 'totally false'