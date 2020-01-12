Sunday, January 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Video captures exact moment missile was fired at doomed Ukrainian jetliner

Video captures exact moment missile was fired at doomed Ukrainian jetliner

A video has surfaced on the internet allegedly capturing the exact moment of the missile launch by the Iranian military that hit the Ukrainian civilian aircraft killing 176 on-board.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2020 7:03 IST
Video captures exact moment missile was fired at doomed Ukrainian jetliner
Image Source : AP

Video captures exact moment missile was fired at doomed Ukrainian jetliner

A video has surfaced on the internet allegedly capturing the exact moment of the missile launch by the Iranian military that hit the Ukrainian civilian aircraft killing 176 on-board. The video posted by Guy Elster, Foreign affairs editor of Walla News, shows the launch of a missile during the night hours. A light flashes in the sky after seconds of the missile launch. 

Initially, it was believed that the Boeing 737 crashed due to technical failures. Later, several western leaders raised their suspicions on the narrative resulting in Iran admitting that their military unintentionally shot down the aircraft. 

Also Read | British ambassador to Iran arrested in charge of 'instigating radical and destructive action'

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News