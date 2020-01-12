Image Source : AP Video captures exact moment missile was fired at doomed Ukrainian jetliner

A video has surfaced on the internet allegedly capturing the exact moment of the missile launch by the Iranian military that hit the Ukrainian civilian aircraft killing 176 on-board. The video posted by Guy Elster, Foreign affairs editor of Walla News, shows the launch of a missile during the night hours. A light flashes in the sky after seconds of the missile launch.

#BREAKING New footage shows the moment which the missile fired in the direction of the Ukrainian plane in #Iran pic.twitter.com/FyKXv1V53A — Guy Elster (@guyelster) January 11, 2020

Initially, it was believed that the Boeing 737 crashed due to technical failures. Later, several western leaders raised their suspicions on the narrative resulting in Iran admitting that their military unintentionally shot down the aircraft.

