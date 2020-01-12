Image Source : AP British ambassador to Iran arrested in charge of 'instigating radical and destructive action'

Iran on Saturday evening arrested the British Ambassador in the country amid ongoing anti-regime protests against the 'unintentional' downing of a civilian aircraft that killed 176 people onboard. As per Tasnim news agency, Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested because he was attempting, "to organise, instigate and direct some radical and destructive action."

Reports on social media suggested that the envoy may have taken some photographs of the protests, Times of Israel reported.

Macair was released after several hours but could be brought in against for further questioning.

British government is not happy with the development and has reacted with outrage. "The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law," said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

He further added, "Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward."

Tehran witnessed a massive protest on Saturday as thousands of people gathered in the Iranian capital after the government admitted to shooting down Ukrainian jetliner. Iranian President and Foreign Minister took to Twitter to apologize for their acts amid worldwide condemnation.

Police dispersed the protesters with tear gas, according to reports and videos on social media. Several people were arrested on the streets of Tehran throughout the day.

