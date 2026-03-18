US strikes Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz using 5,000-pound bunker busters

Washington:

The United States carried out strikes using multiple 5,000-pound (2,267 kg) "deep penetrator munitions," some of the most powerful bombs in the US arsenal, on Iran, targeting Iranian missile sites along its coastline near the Strait of Hormuz, said US Central Command.

The fresh round of attacks comes amid escalating tensions in the region following ongoing military confrontations involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, raising concerns over the stability of global energy supply chains.

Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles posed risk to international shipping

The United States said it carried out the strikes as Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles at these sites posed a threat to international shipping in the strait. In a post shared on X, US Central Command said, "Hours ago, US forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait."

The 5,000-pound "deep penetrator munitions" are bunker-buster weapons specifically designed to destroy hardened or underground targets.

Ali Larijani killed in Israeli strike

Iran on Tuesday confirmed the death of national security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli strike. He was 67. Israeli authorities had earlier claimed responsibility for the strike, but Tehran officially acknowledged his death hours later. Larijani, a prominent conservative figure in Iran's political establishment, was widely believed to be playing a central role in running the country after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in recent US and Israeli attacks that triggered a broader regional conflict.

Before his death, Larijani had been tasked with advising the leadership on nuclear negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump. He had even travelled to Oman shortly before the outbreak of war to engage with mediators, indicating his importance in backchannel diplomacy.

Despite not being eligible to become Supreme Leader due to not being a Shiite cleric, Larijani was expected to remain a key power centre. Many observers believed he was effectively managing state affairs as Iran's leadership operated under intense pressure and security threats. Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that Larijani's son, Morteza Larijani, was also killed in the same strike.

UAE responding to missile and drone attacks

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates' air defence systems are currently responding to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said in a post on X that the sounds heard in various areas of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, with fighter jets also engaging drones and loitering munitions.

"The UAE's air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions. UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the post read.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) of the UAE urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for warnings and updates. "Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates," the post read.

This comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

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