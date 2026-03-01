US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi chairs CCS meeting to discuss Middle East conflict

Tehran:

Iran's foreign minister said a new supreme leader will be chosen in one or two days. Meanwhile, Senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed to serve as the interim Supreme Leader of Iran following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a precision strike by the United States (US) and Israel, reported Iranian state media on Sunday.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday warned the United States (US) and Israel, saying the Islamic Republic would continue striking their military bases in the region in response to their strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a televised statement, President Pezeshkian said, "Iran's armed forces will continue to strike hard and destroy the military bases of our enemies." "The martyrdom of our leader was a culmination of years of sacrifice," he added.

Meanwhile, 48 Iranian leaders were killed in 'one shot', US President Donald Trump said as part of Operation Epic Fury. Meanwhile, three US servicemen have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded. Several other service members who have sustained minor shrapnel injuries are in the process of being returned to duty.