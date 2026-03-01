Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi chairs CCS meeting to discuss Middle East conflict
 Live now

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: PM Modi chairs CCS meeting to discuss Middle East conflict

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

US-Israel-Iran War Live: Senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed to serve as the interim Supreme Leader of Iran following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a precision strike by the United States (US) and Israel, reported Iranian state media on Sunday.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strike on Saturday morning.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strike on Saturday morning. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

Iran's foreign minister said a new supreme leader will be chosen in one or two days. Meanwhile, Senior Shia cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed to serve as the interim Supreme Leader of Iran following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a precision strike by the United States (US) and Israel, reported Iranian state media on Sunday. 

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday warned the United States (US) and Israel, saying the Islamic Republic would continue striking their military bases in the region in response to their strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a televised statement, President Pezeshkian said, "Iran's armed forces will continue to strike hard and destroy the military bases of our enemies." "The martyrdom of our leader was a culmination of years of sacrifice," he added.

Meanwhile, 48 Iranian leaders were killed in 'one shot', US President Donald Trump said as part of Operation Epic Fury. Meanwhile, three US servicemen have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded. Several other service members who have sustained minor shrapnel injuries are in the process of being returned to duty.

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Who will be the next supreme leader of Iran

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:31 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PM Modi chairs CCS meeting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to discuss situations in middle east.  

  • 10:28 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    EAM S Jaishankar holds phone conversation with Oman FM

    EAM S Jaishankar holds a phone conversation with Oman FM. In a post on X, EAM said, "Had a telecon this evening with Oman FM Badr Albusaidi. Appreciated his assessments and insights on the ongoing conflict."  

  • 10:13 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Why Iran raises red flag over mosque and what it means

    In an unprecedented development, Iran has unfurled a red flag over an iconic Shi'ite mosque - Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom. The flag was unfurled as a symbolic gesture that the country was prepared for a war in the aftermath of the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the joined forces of US and Israel. 

    The red flag in Shi'ite tradition symbolizes 'blood spilled unjustly' and serves as a call to avenge a person who is slain. According to various reports, a red flag has also been raised in several other cities including the capital Tehran.

  • 10:11 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Next supreme leader in a day or two - Iran's FM

    Iran's foreign minister said a new supreme leader will be chosen in one or two days.  Meanwhile, US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Sunday was attacked by Iran as part of its response against Washington following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed Irani media.  

  • 10:10 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    3 US servicemen killed, 5 sustains serious wounds in Operation Epic Fury

    Three US servicemen have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several other service members who have sustained minor shrapnel injuries are in the process of being returned to duty. 

     

  • 10:09 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ‘48 Iranian leaders gone’: Donald Trump

    48 Iranian leaders were killed in 'one shot', said US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, thee US servicemen have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several other service members who have sustained minor shrapnel injuries are in the process of being returned to duty. 

  • 10:08 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Agreed to talk to new Iranian leaders: Donald Trump

    US President Donald Trump said that Iran's new leadership willing to talk with Donald Trump's administration, as per reports. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that 48 Iranian leaders were killed in 'one shot'.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Israel Iran War Israel Iran
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\