Iran targets Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility with Shahed-136 drone in Saudi Arabia

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
An Iranian drone struck Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil facility, causing a fire. As per initial information there are no casualties. The drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery comes amid rising Middle East tensions.

Iran’s Shahed-136 drone struck the Saudi Aramco oil refining facility at Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia’s key energy hub, early Monday, according to several social media posts online. The strike triggered a fire at the site, however as per reports blaze was “small and controlled.” There have been no reports of casualties so far. The drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery comes amid rising Middle East tensions, with recent Iranian missile and drone attacks on Gulf states and Israel following international military airstrikes.

(The video has not been independently verified by India TV and was sourced from social media.)

 

Developing story...

