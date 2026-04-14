US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's FM warns of 'provocative US actions' while speaking to Russian counterpart

New Delhi:

The situation in the Middle East is becoming more tense by the hour. US President Donald Trump has announced that a US military blockade of Iranian ports is now in place, while still saying there is a chance for talks with Iran. In response, Iran has strongly hit out at the move, calling it piracy, as thousands of people gathered in Tehran to protest and show support for their government.

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has said British forces will not join the blockade. Meanwhile, tensions are also rising in Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has rejected possible talks with Israel, as fighting continues and the death toll from Israeli attacks keeps increasing.

In another development, Trump has come down heavily on Pope Leo XIV over his opposition to the Iran conflict.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on US-Iran war...