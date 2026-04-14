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US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's FM warns of 'provocative US actions' while speaking to Russian counterpart

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Donald Trump has announced a US military blockade of Iranian ports, while saying a deal with Iran is still possible. Iran has condemned the move as piracy, with protests in Tehran.

US-Iran War LIVE
US-Iran War LIVE Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The situation in the Middle East is becoming more tense by the hour. US President Donald Trump has announced that a US military blockade of Iranian ports is now in place, while still saying there is a chance for talks with Iran. In response, Iran has strongly hit out at the move, calling it piracy, as thousands of people gathered in Tehran to protest and show support for their government.

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has said British forces will not join the blockade. Meanwhile, tensions are also rising in Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has rejected possible talks with Israel, as fighting continues and the death toll from Israeli attacks keeps increasing.

In another development, Trump has come down heavily on Pope Leo XIV over his opposition to the Iran conflict. 

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on US-Iran war...

Live updates :US-Iran War LIVE

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  • 7:46 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US-Iran engagement continues; second round likely

    Talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad have ended without any agreement, but discussions between the two sides are still ongoing. According to reports, both countries remain engaged diplomatically and could hold a second round of talks.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    'Provocative US actions could have dangerous consequences': Iran to Russia

    Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that recent US actions in the Persian Gulf could have serious consequences for global peace and security. Speaking to Russia’s Sergey Lavrov over a phone call, he described the moves as “provocative” and raised concerns about rising tensions, especially around the Strait of Hormuz. The discussion came after a ceasefire announcement and ongoing Iran-US talks. Russia welcomed the ceasefire and said it could also apply to Lebanon, while offering support to reduce tensions and address the impact of what it called American-Israeli aggression against Iran.

     

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US naval blockade against Iran begins

    The American military naval blockade against Iran has officially commenced following the expiry of the deadline established by US President Donald Trump. This unprecedented move was triggered by the total collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations in Pakistan. Issuing the directive after the talks ended without a resolution, President Trump declared a naval blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The President further warned that the blockade is operational at the current time, issuing a stern caution to Iranian forces.

     

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump issues stark warning to Iran

    The United States has formally activated its blockade on Iranian ports, significantly escalating the already volatile confrontation between Washington and Tehran. He also issued a strong warning to Iran asserting that its naval capabilities have already suffered heavy losses. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that a large portion of Iran's navy has been destroyed. "Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships," he said, highlighting what he described as a decisive blow to Tehran’s maritime strength. Read the full story here

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US considers fresh talks with Iran after Islamabad stalemate

    The United States is weighing the option of holding another face-to-face meeting with Iranian officials as the current ceasefire approaches its deadline, according to a CNN report. However, no final decision has been made so far. Officials are said to be exploring possible dates and venues for the meeting. These plans depend largely on how ongoing discussions with Iran and regional mediators develop over the next few days. Sources described the situation as still being in its early stages. Read the full story here

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