US Election 2020: Bill, Hillary Clinton cast votes for Biden-Harris

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, cast their ballots on election day on Tuesday.

"Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven't done so already, vote today," the former president Bill Clinton said

Hillary Clinton has also shared the news on the microblogging site. "Just voted. Felt good," the former Democratic candidate tweeted.

Hillary had won the popular vote in the 2016 elections against Donald Trump, however, that was not enough to win in the Electoral College.

Throughout the presidential elections, Hillary has slammed Trump and said that the 2020 presidential polls are the "most pivotal of our lifetimes".

Nearly 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from ANI)

