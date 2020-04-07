US becomes third country to cross 10,000 COVID-19 deaths as New York, CA enter 'peak week'

Image Source : AP The Empire State building is seen in the distance from an empty street, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

The United States on Monday became the third country after Italy and Spain to witness over 10,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus that has killed almost 75,000 people worldwide. In the last 24 hours, the US has seen over 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,255 deaths.

New York, which has been one of the major coronavirus hotspots not just in the country but also in the world saw 599 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the overall city total to 4,758. New York now has over 131,916 COVID-19 cases which are more than most countries of the world. Following New York is New Jersey, which became the second US state to cross 1,000 deaths, and Michigan which saw 110 deaths in the last 24 hours.

US President Donald Trump, late Monday night, spoke to Democratic candidate Joe Biden regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. President Donald Trump said he had a “really wonderful, warm conversation” with Joe Biden. “He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation,” Trump said at his daily press briefing.

The president said he and Biden agreed not to share the details of their conversation, but confirmed an earlier statement from the Biden campaign that the Democrat offered “suggestions” on how to address the pandemic. Biden had previously said he’d like to share with Trump some lessons he learned from dealing with similar crises during the Obama administration.

But Trump added: “It doesn’t mean that I agree with those suggestions.”

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement that the two had a “good call” where Biden gave Trump some advice and “expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

The conversation was the culmination of a dayslong effort by aides to get the two on the phone, after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called on the former vice president to “offer some support” to Trump. Biden, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee, has in recent weeks released a series of proposals for responding to the pandemic and has criticized the Trump administration for acting too slowly to halt the virus’ spread.

Worst Impacted US States

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News