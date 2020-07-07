Blow for China as United States says considering banning apps like TikTok

Image Source : FILE PHOTO United States is considering to ban Chinese apps like TikTok, others. (Representational image)

In what may come as a big blow for China, after India now the United States is considering banning Chinese apps like TikTok, others. US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said, "I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

While India has already banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, and the United States is also considering to ban these apps, the Chinese apps could also be banned in Australia amid fears that the platform may be sharing users' data with the Chinese Government and could pose a national security threat to the country.

Meanwhile, TikTok has said it will exit the Hong Kong market within days as other technology companies including Facebook have suspended processing government requests for user data in the region, reported Reuters.

"In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," a TikTok spokesman said in response to a Reuters question about its commitment to the market.

