US B-2 bombers return after massive strike on Iran’s nuclear sites in Operation Midnight Hammer | Video

The US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that carried out precision strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have safely returned to their home base at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the Pentagon confirmed on Sunday. The operation, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, marked the largest-ever B-2 mission in US military history.

According to the Associated Press, seven B-2 bombers landed at the base, home to the 509th Bomb Wing—the US Air Force’s only unit equipped to fly the B-2. The aircraft, designed for deep-penetration strategic bombing, had launched a surprise attack on Iranian nuclear sites just a day earlier. The first group of four aircraft circled the base before landing on a clear afternoon. A second group of three followed shortly after, touching down within ten minutes.

Trump hails mission success, calls for peace

President Donald Trump congratulated the US military, writing on Truth Social: “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

He also confirmed the bombers’ safe return, stating: “The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!!”

Details of the strike: Largest B-2 deployment ever

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine revealed that the mission involved bombing three key nuclear facilities—at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The B-2s were armed with GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs), bunker-busting bombs designed to target deeply buried infrastructure.

14 MOPs were dropped on Fordo and Natanz over a 25-minute window. Tomahawk cruise missiles, launched from a US submarine, simultaneously targeted Isfahan. A second B-2 group flew westward as decoys, part of a broader deception strategy. In total, over 125 US aircraft participated, including fighters, tankers, and surveillance planes. US military officials believe the mission delivered a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear capabilities, although assessments are still ongoing.

Iran denies damage, vows retaliation

While the US hailed the strikes as a "devastating" blow, Iranian authorities have denied that the nuclear program suffered any critical damage. Tehran has condemned the operation as an act of aggression and pledged a response.

Satellite imagery shows heavy damage

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken after the strikes show extensive damage:

At Fordo, large craters were visible above the underground facility.

Images of Natanz and Isfahan show destroyed structures, including a fuel enrichment plant.

The strike marks a major escalation in the ongoing US-Iran-Israel standoff and underscores the military reach and stealth capability of the B-2 bombers in strategic warfare.

