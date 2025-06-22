Iran unleashes 'Khorramshahr-4' missile in retaliatory strike on Israel following US bombing Khorramshahr-4 missile: Iranian officials claim the Khorramshahr-4 missile has a range of 2,000 kilometers and can carry multiple warheads with a combined payload of up to 1,800 kilograms.

Tehran:

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Iran launched a wave of missile attacks on Israel just hours after the United States struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities. Among the missiles used was the powerful 'Khorramshahr-4', Iran’s most advanced ballistic missile to date. According to Iranian state media (IRNA), around 40 missiles were launched in what was described as the “20th wave” of retaliatory strikes. The barrage targeted key installations in Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research centre, logistics hubs, and multiple command and control facilities.

Missile barrage targets strategic sites in Israel

Israeli authorities reported that 86 individuals were injured in the strikes. Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai confirmed widespread destruction, stating, “Houses here were hit very, very badly…but those who were in the shelter are all safe and well.”

Khorramshahr-4: Iran’s most advanced ballistic missile

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the use of the 'Khorramshahr-4', also known as the 'Kheibar' missile, named after a historic fortress conquered in the 7th century.

(Image Source : SORA AI)Khorramshahr-4 missile's features.

Here are some key features of Khorramshahr-4 Missile-

1. Design and origins-

A medium-range, liquid-fuelled ballistic missile developed by Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organisation (AIO).

Thought to be based on North Korea’s Hwasong-10 (itself derived from the Soviet R-27 SLBM), though featuring several indigenous design differences.

2. Testing and deployment-

First test-fired in January 2017.

Displayed in military parades in 2017 and again in 2019 with a smaller, lighter re-entry vehicle variant.

3. Speed and range-

Capable of reaching Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 during re-entry.

Official range: 2,000 km, though some analysts believe it may reach up to 2,500 km.

4. Payload and strike capability-

Can carry up to 1,800 kg of warheads, including multiple independently targetable warheads.

Engineered to strike up to 80 targets with high-speed precision due to its terminal-phase warhead detachment system.

5. Guidance and evasion capabilities-

Features separated guidance systems and lacks grid fins (unlike North Korean variants).

Designed to evade detection and interception by advanced missile defence systems.

Challenge to Israel’s Missile Defence Systems

Military analysts warn that the Khorramshahr-4 poses a significant challenge to Israel’s multi-tiered missile defence shield. While Israel’s Iron Dome is ineffective against such high-speed, long-range missiles, David’s Sling may offer limited defence. Only Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, Israel’s high-altitude interceptors, have the potential to counter these threats, though their effectiveness is diminished against multiple warheads.

Here are some related stories of the 'Iran-Israel conflict' situation-