Syria civil war: US launches massive airstrikes to target ISIS after al-Assad’s fall

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO People shoot in the air as they celebrate the fall of the Syrian government in Damascus, Syria.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out dozens of precision airstrikes on December 8, targeting ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria. The attacks were aimed at destroying and undermining the operational capacity of the terrorist group and preventing its resurgence. Advanced military assets, including B-52 bombers, F-15s, and A-10s, were used to effectively hit more than 75 targets. CENTCOM did not report any civilian casualties.

General Kurilla's warning against supporting ISIS

General Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, stressed that the bombings served as a warning to any groups seeking to ally with ISIS. “There should be no doubt—we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria,” he said.

Strikes follow rebel advance in Syria

The airstrikes coincided with a major political upheaval in Syria. Rebels seized the capital, Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia after more than a decade of civil war and six decades of Assad dynasty rule. A rebel offensive led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began on November 27 and ended with the overthrow of Assad.

President Biden's statement on the occasion

US president Joe Biden reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to fighting ISIS. Speaking from the White House, Biden said, "We are clear-eyed that ISIS will try to exploit any vacuum in Syria, but we will not let that happen." He called the overthrow of Assad a “fundamental act of justice” and expressed hope for Syria’s future.

Major developments in Syria

US airstrikes targeted over 75 ISIS-linked sites using advanced military aircraft. CENTCOM confirmed no civilian casualties in the operation. Rebel forces led by HTS have taken control of Damascus. Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family fled to Moscow, where they were granted asylum. The US maintains approximately 900 troops in southeast Syria to counter ISIS threats. The Syrian civil war has resulted in over 500,000 deaths and displaced millions since 2011.

Rebels claim victory in Damascus

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a senior rebel commander, said the fall of the Assad regime was the time for change. "A new history is being written in the entire region after this great victory," he said, addressing a crowd in Damascus.

Syrian civil war

The conflict, which began in 2011, has killed more than half a million people and displaced more than half of the country's population. The fall of the Assad regime signaled radical change in the region, with the US and its allies closely monitoring developments.

Looking ahead

As the region deals with the aftermath of these events, the US and its allies remain committed to preventing the resurgence of ISIS and helping the Syrian population. The next steps are likely to include stabilising the region and addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by years of war.

Also read | Syria Civil War: Joe Biden's first reaction after fall of Assad govt, says 'it's historic opportunity...'