Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Sochi | Video Russia-Ukraine war: Following the attacks, the Russian authorities briefly halted flights at the Sochi Airport. However, the services resumed later on Sunday.

Moscow:

Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack on an oil depot near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, said Russian officials on Sunday, while adding that the strikes led to a massive fire. Videos of Ukraine's drone attack have also gone viral on social media, in which smoke could be seen billowing above the oil depot.

Following the attacks, the Russian authorities briefly halted flights at the Sochi Airport. However, the services resumed later on Sunday.

Where is Sochi located?

Sochi is located in the Krasnodar region on the Black Sea. As per the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire in a fuel tank, which had a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres.

Four injured in another drone attack in Russia

Russian officials further said that four people were injured in another drone attack by Ukraine in the Voronezh region. The country's defence ministry has said it had also shot down 93 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight into Sunday. Out of this 93, 60 were shot down over the Black Sea.

7 injured in Ukraine in Russian counterattack

Russia, meanwhile, launched a counterattack in southern Ukraine, injuring seven people in Mykolaiv after a drone strike at a residential area. Ukraine's military said that the Russians had launched 76 drones and seven missiles, of which 60 drones and one missile were intercepted.

Russia launched over 6,000 drone attacks in July

Russia launched more than 6,000 drone attacks on Ukraine in July, killing dozens and injuring many others. Quoting Ukrainian authorities, AFP reported that Russia launched 6,297 long-range drone attacks in Ukraine in July, 16 per cent more than what it had done in June.

Notably, US President Donald Trump had warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last month and issued a 10-day deadline to Moscow to enter into a peace agreement with Ukraine.

"Ten days from today... Then you know we're going to put on tariffs and stuff," Trump had said on July 29. "And I don't know if it's going to affect Russia because he wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going."

"But we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put up, it may or may not affect them, but it could," the US President had said, warning Putin.

