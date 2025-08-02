'India no longer buying oil from Russia...': Trump calls it a 'good step' amid tariff dispute | Video India, the world's third-largest oil importer, has been a key buyer of discounted Russian oil since Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow in 2022.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has suggested that India may be ceasing its purchase of Russian oil, calling the possible move “a good step,” though he admitted he was uncertain about the development. The statement comes amid mounting trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi, following the U.S. decision to impose fresh tariffs on Indian goods.

In an interview with ANI, Trump responded to a question on penalties and his communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens.”

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has been the largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude, particularly since the onset of the Ukraine war. However, recent reports from Reuters, citing unnamed sources, indicate that Indian state refiners have not purchased Russian oil over the past week — though there is no official confirmation.

At a media briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s energy decisions are driven by national interest and market dynamics. “You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements... We are not aware of any specifics,” Jaiswal noted.

The statement followed repeated criticism from the U.S., including Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, targeting India’s continued oil imports from Russia despite Western sanctions. Trump also took to his social media platform Truth Social, accusing India of maintaining “obnoxious” trade barriers and buying Russian military equipment.

Adding to tensions, Trump on Wednesday announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports and an additional penalty for Russian oil purchases. Despite this, he called Modi a “friend” and acknowledged ongoing trade talks with India. “They [India] sell a lot to us, but we don’t buy much from them because the tariffs are so high,” he said.

India responded firmly in Parliament, asserting that it would examine the impact of these moves and take all necessary steps to protect national interests.

Nevertheless, both sides have expressed confidence in their long-standing strategic relationship. “We remain focused on the substantive agenda,” said Jaiswal, highlighting enduring cooperation in defense, technology, and economic sectors.

(ANI inputs)