Tsunami threat looms over these 12 countries after massive earthquake in Russia | Check full list

A massive earthquake in Russia has triggered tsunami fears across several countries, stirring haunting memories of Japan's 2011 disaster. Early on Wednesday morning, a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. As per Indian Standard Time, the tremors were felt at 4:54 am. The quake was so intense that it immediately raised alarms for a potential tsunami. Countries bordering the Pacific Ocean have issued tsunami alerts and initiated emergency responses. Here's a look at the nations currently facing the threat.

Tsunami waves begin to strike

Tsunami waves have already started striking following the Russian earthquake. Waves have reached parts of Japan, Russia and the United States. In the US, the threat is steadily growing along the coastal states. Hawaii has already begun to feel the impact with waves making landfall. While the initial wave heights may seem low, experts warn they could be a precursor to more powerful surges. According to reports, evacuations have begun in Hawaii's coastal regions as a safety measure.

List of countries under tsunami threat?

Russia

Japan

United States

Canada

Ecuador

Peru

Mexico

New Zealand

China

Philippines

Taiwan

Indonesia

These nations have either issued tsunami alerts or are closely monitoring the situation. Coastal communities are being moved to safer grounds. In places like Taiwan and Indonesia, public anxiety is growing as local authorities issue tsunami warnings in response to the seismic activity in Russia.

What could be the impact in the US?

The tsunami threat could potentially affect up to 100 million people in the United States. Warnings have been sounded across nine US states. Hawaii, home to 1.5 million people, and Alaska, with a population of around 750,000, are among the most vulnerable. California, the most populous US state with nearly 39 million residents, is also on high alert. States like Washington, Oregon, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Louisiana are monitoring the situation closely as fears of wave impact spread.

What's the situation in Japan?

Tsunami waves have begun striking Japan's coastal areas. Towering waves are rising across the Pacific, prompting evacuations in coastal zones. Over 2 million people have already been moved to safer locations. Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the eastern coast, with alerts stretching from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Residents have been urged to steer clear of the shoreline and remain evacuated until official clearance is given.

What is a tsunami?

A tsunami is a series of powerful sea waves typically caused by undersea earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or landslides that displace large volumes of water. Unlike regular ocean waves generated by wind, tsunamis can travel at jetliner speeds across vast stretches of the ocean with little loss of energy. When these waves approach shallow coastal areas, their speed decreases but their height increases dramatically, often leading to devastating floods and widespread destruction. Tsunamis can strike with little warning, making early detection systems and swift evacuations critical to saving lives.

