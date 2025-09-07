Ukraine's govt building catches fire in Russia's drone, missile attacks; two dead It was not immediately clear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit, which would mark an escalation in Russia's air campaign. Russia has so far avoided targeting government buildings in the city centre.

Kyiv:

A massive Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv on Sunday killed at least two people, including a 1-year-old child, and left smoke rising from the roof of Ukraine's government building. The building is the home of Ukraine's Cabinet, housing the offices of its ministers.

Associated Press reporters saw a plume of smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building. However, it remains unclear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit, which would mark an escalation in Russia’s air campaign. Russia has so far avoided targeting government buildings in the city center.

Two killed, 11 injured

Ukrainian officials said 11 others were injured in the attack. Among the dead was a 1-year-old child, whose body was dug out of the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

Russian drone debris struck four-story residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, according to Mayor Vitallii Klitschko.

This marks the second large-scale attack on Kyiv in just two weeks, further dimming hopes for peace talks.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: Putin says he is ready to meet Zelenskyy if he comes to Moscow: 'But the real question is...'