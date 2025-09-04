Zelenskyy meets European allies in Paris over security guarantees; Russia issues warning Ukraine conflict: As 'Coalition of the Willing' leaders meet in Paris, Russia issued a warning to Europe on Thursday, saying it does not "intend to discuss unacceptable foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form whatsoever".

Paris:

Amid threats from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks on Thursday with around 30 Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, as the world pushes to find a solution to end the Ukraine conflict. The summit in Paris, held under the banner 'Coalition of the Willing', is being attended by leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan.

The coalition leaders, including Macron and United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have insisted that any European military role would require the backing of the US. However, President Donald Trump has not committed to providing such assistance and has also avoided implementing tough additional sanctions on Russia.

"The Coalition of the Willing. Meeting is now underway. We are giving real substance to long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and ensuring support for our Ukrainian Defense Forces already now. I thank everyone for their engagement and support," said Zelenskyy in an 'X' post.

Russia issues warning to Europe

As 'Coalition of the Willing' leaders meet in Paris, Russia issued a warning to Europe on Thursday, saying it does not "intend to discuss unacceptable foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form whatsoever". "Western war instigators view Ukraine as a testing ground for their military developments," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in a statement.

Russia has regularly refused proposals that Western countries would deploy their forces in Ukraine as part of a peace deal. However, on Thursday, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia will not 'decide' if the West can deploy its forces in Ukraine.

"Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? It’s a sovereign country. It’s not for them to decide," said Rutte. "Russia has nothing to do with this."

Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy; Trump says he will soon have answer

Notably, the development comes after Putin said he is ready to meet the Ukrainian leader in Moscow, but asked if there is 'even a point'. However, Trump has said he will soon have answer on whether Putin and Zelenskyy will hold talks.

"I'm having a conversation with him very shortly, and I'll know pretty much what we're going to be doing," Trump told reporters at his Oval Office on Wednesday.