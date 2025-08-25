Zelenskyy 'appreciates' Trump for standing with Ukraine in defending 'Independence' On Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his support.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly thanked US President Donald Trump for his Independence Day wishes. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Zelenskyy praised the United States for standing firmly with Ukraine in its fight to protect sovereignty, independence, and peace.

"Dear US President Donald Trump, thank you for your heartfelt congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day. We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence, freedom, and guaranteed peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

Trump’s message of support and diplomacy

Trump’s letter, which Zelenskyy also shared, congratulated Ukraine on 34 years of independence and expressed admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

"On behalf of the American people, I extend my congratulations and warmest wishes to you and the courageous people of Ukraine as you celebrate 34 years of independence," Trump wrote. He highlighted Ukraine’s "unbreakable spirit" and reaffirmed US respect for the country’s fight and sacrifices.

Trump reiterated his push for a diplomatic resolution to the war. "Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty and dignity. God bless Ukraine," he added.

The exchange between Zelenskyy and Trump follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements. Trump recently hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and met with Zelenskyy and European leaders, initiating talks aimed at ending the conflict. While these discussions sparked hope, Russian officials have indicated that progress has slowed, and a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is not yet scheduled.

Zelenskyy’s Independence Day also drew messages of support from numerous other world leaders, reinforcing Ukraine’s international alliances.

In particular, Zelenskyy thanked Switzerland for its backing and efforts to strengthen political and economic ties. Congratulations also came from Armenia, Montenegro, Poland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, China, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Austria, among others.