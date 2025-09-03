Putin says he is ready to meet Zelenskyy if he comes to Moscow: 'But the real question is...' Putin said he has never ruled out a meeting with Zelenskyy, arguing whether "such a meeting would be meaningful".

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he does not rule out the possibility of meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but questioned whether such talks would carry any real weight given Kyiv’s current political and constitutional situation. He suggested the conflict could be resolved politically if Ukraine and Western nations adopted a pragmatic approach, warning that otherwise Russia would be forced to achieve its objectives militarily.

“I’ve never ruled out meeting Zelenskyy,” Putin said. "But the real question is whether such a meeting would be meaningful." He argued that Ukraine is led by an “illegitimate leader” and constrained by a constitution requiring referendums and martial law provisions that could be extended indefinitely.

Putin says Russia is fighting for rights, not land

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s war aims are centred on protecting cultural and linguistic rights rather than seizing territory. “We are not fighting for land,” he said. “We are fighting for people’s rights — to speak their language and practise their culture. If those people choose democratically to join Russia, we must respect that choice.”

Security concerns and NATO opposition

Reiterating Moscow’s long-standing stance, Putin described Ukraine’s potential NATO membership as a direct security threat. “Every country has the right to ensure its own security, but not at the expense of another,” he said. He added that while Russia has consistently opposed NATO’s expansion, it has never objected to Kyiv’s economic decisions, including closer ties with the European Union.

Trump expresses disappointment

Putin’s remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump voiced sharp disappointment with the Russian leader. Trump said his administration was preparing measures aimed at reducing the human toll of the war in Ukraine. “I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that,” Trump noted. “And we will be taking steps to help people live.”