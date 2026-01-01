Ukraine 10 per cent away from peace deal, says Zelenskyy in New Year's address In his address on New Year's Eve, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine wants to end the war, but not at 'any cost'. Zelenskyy, who was dressed in a dark green embroidered shirt, said that Ukraine must be given security guarantees that Russia will not invade it again.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that his country is '10 per cent away' from a peace deal to end nearly four-year war with Russia. However, the Ukrainian president warned that this 10 per cent will determine the fate of his country and as well as that of Europe.

In his address on New Year's Eve, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine wants to end the war, but not at 'any cost'. Zelenskyy, who was dressed in a dark green embroidered shirt, said that Ukraine must be given security guarantees that Russia will not invade it again.

"The peace agreement is 90 per cent ready. Ten percent remains. And that is far more than just numbers," Zelenskyy said in the address that was posted on X (previously Twitter). "Those are the 10 per cent that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe."

Zelenskyy said the war that broke out in February 2022 is taking a toll on Ukraine but it doesn't mean that Kyiv will surrender. He said diplomatic efforts are underway to ensure a lasting peace in the region.

"Are we tired? Very... Does this mean we are ready to surrender? Anyone who thinks so is deeply mistaken," Zelenskyy said. "Every decision is about now... To secure a strong peace — not for a day, a week or two months, but peace for years."

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump

In December last year, Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump in Florida to chalk out a plan to end the Ukraine war. Following their meet, the two leaders had addressed a joint press conference, in which Zelenskyy announced that the 20-point peace plane proposed by Trump is 90 per cent agreed.

Trump had also acknowledged this and said that Russia and Ukraine are "closer than ever before" to a peace deal. During the presser, he also spoke about the possibility of a trilateral meeting between him, Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it would take place at the right time.

Trump, following his return to official in 2024, has remain in talks with both sides to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In August last year, he also held a summit with Putin in Alaska, discussing possibilities of end the nearly four-year conflict.