US intelligence debunks Russia's claim of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence: Report

US security officials have dismissed Russia's claim that Ukraine launched drone strikes on Vladimir Putin’s residence in an attempt to assassinate the Russian leader. The conclusion draws on an evaluation by the Central Intelligence Agency, which determined that there was no conclusive evidence of an attempted attack on Putin, ANI reported citing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

However, the intelligence agency of the United States has declined to publicly comment over the issue.

US intelligence officials said Ukraine had been planning an attack on a military target in the same general area as President Putin’s residence, though not very close to it, according to the WSJ.

US President Trump also seemed to downplay Russia’s claim by posting a link on Truth Social to a New York Post editorial that questioned whether the strike had actually taken place.

Trump reacts on Russia's claims

Notably, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov alleged that Ukraine launched strikes to assassinate Putin and, as a result, Russia has no choice but to become “more rigid” in ceasefire negotiations.

Russia alleges 100 long-range Ukrainian drones targeted Putin’s house

Russian authorities reported on Monday that nearly 100 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to strike President Vladimir Putin’s country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow. According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the attacks, which occurred overnight from Sunday to Monday, were successfully intercepted by Russian forces and caused no damage.

Lavrov accused Ukraine of carrying out the drone strike to disrupt ongoing peace efforts. He also stated that Russia reserves the right to retaliate at a time of its choosing. The minister further suggested that Moscow might reconsider its approach to negotiations with Ukraine, while adding that talks would continue with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

Russia-Ukraine peace proposal

US President Donald Trump is actively involved in brokering a truce between Russia and Ukraine as the war is set to enter its fourth year. Trump presented a 20-point peace proposal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which the latter said was mostly agreeable, barring few points.

The US officials have also maintained communication with Russian officials in this regard.

