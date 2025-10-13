Two years after losing girlfriend in Hamas attack, Israeli man sets himself on fire Roei Shalev, a survivor of the 2023 Hamas attack at the Supernova music festival, has died by suicide two years after his girlfriend, Mapal Adam, was killed in the same attack.

New Delhi:

Two years after the Supernova music festival massacre near Kibbutz Re’im, 25-year-old survivor Roei Shalev was found dead in a burning car near Netanya, according to The Jerusalem Post. CCTV footage showed him filling a fuel canister at a gas station shortly before the incident.

His final words

Before his death, Shalev posted a message on Instagram expressing deep pain and hopelessness. He wrote that he could no longer bear the emotional suffering caused by the loss of his girlfriend, Mapal Adam. “I’m burning inside, and I can’t contain it anymore,” he said.

A sister’s heartbreaking memory

In her last messages, Mapal texted her sister, TV presenter Maayan Adam, saying she was terrified. “There’s a massacre,” she wrote. “Bullets are hitting me in the head.” The tragedy extended beyond that day. Shortly after the attack, Shalev’s mother also took her own life, reportedly setting her car on fire.

The October 7 attack

Two years ago, thousands of Hamas-led fighters entered southern Israel after launching a sudden wave of rockets. They attacked military bases, farming villages, and a music festival, killing around 1,200 people mostly civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. Hamas fighters captured 251 people during the attack. Most have since been released in ceasefire deals, but 48 remain in Gaza. Israel believes around 20 of them are still alive. Hamas says it will free them only if Israel agrees to a full ceasefire and withdraws its troops.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war will continue until all hostages are returned and Hamas is disarmed.

The attack led to fighting not only in Gaza but also with Iran and its allies. Israel has clashed with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and carried out strikes in Syria. In June, the United States joined Israel in a 12-day conflict targeting Iran’s military and nuclear sites. Several top militants, Iranian generals, and scientists have been killed. Israel now controls most of Gaza and parts of Lebanon and Syria.