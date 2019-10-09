Turkish warplanes attacking civilian areas in Northern Syria

Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
The Turkish troops have started the military attack in northern Syria on Wednesday. This could lead to direct conflict with the Kurdish-led forces which are allied to the United States.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Washington Updated on: October 09, 2019 19:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

The Turkish troops have started the military attack in northern Syria on Wednesday. This could lead to direct conflict with the Kurdish-led forces which are allied to the United States. 

This move was announced by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The decision came after President Donald Trump decided to abandon Syrian Kurdish fighters ahead of an expected Turkish offensive into northeastern Syria. 

A spokesman for the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force in northern Syria says Turkish warplanes have started targeting “civilian areas” in northern Syria.

Mustafa Bali of the Syrian Democratic Forces says the airstrikes have caused “a huge panic among people of the region.”

Turkey has been massing troops for days in preparation for an attack against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria that Ankara considers a terrorist organization. 

 

