Trump says Israel agreed to conditions for 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, urges Hamas to accept deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Israel has agreed for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza on "necessary conditions" and warned Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. Trump made the announcement as he prepares to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for discussions at the White House on Monday.

The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

'It'll only get worse': Trump

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump claimed, "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War."

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal," he said.

Urging Hamas to accept the deal as it'll worsen if it doesn't, Trump said, "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

60-day ceasefire proposal

A CNN report had earlier indicated that Qatari officials had presented a new 60-day ceasefire proposal to both Israel and Hamas on Tuesday, aiming to pause the conflict in Gaza. This plan reportedly has the backing of the Trump administration.

The previous ceasefire, which began on January 19, just a day before Donald Trump returned to the White House, lasted until March. Hostilities resumed when Israel renewed its offensive, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement. Since then, there has been a halt in humanitarian aid deliveries to Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is in Washington for high-level discussions with Trump administration officials. His agenda includes the Gaza ceasefire, Iran, and other regional issues. Dermer is scheduled to meet Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Hamas is willing to free all hostages but...

Earlier, Hamas expressed willingness to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza as part of a comprehensive deal to end the war. However, Israel has maintained that the conflict can only end if Hamas is fully disarmed and dismantled, a condition Hamas has firmly rejected, refusing to lay down arms.

The war was sparked on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants launched a deadly cross-border attack, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli reports. Since then, Israel's military response has been devastating for Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have continued across Gaza. On Monday, Israel launched at least 50 aerial strikes, with a significant focus on eastern Gaza City, following forced evacuation warnings issued by the Israeli military, according to Al Jazeera. Citing medical sources, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces killed at least 68 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, including 47 in Gaza City and the northern areas of the territory.

According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 56,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing assault. The offensive has also led to widespread hunger, the internal displacement of Gaza’s entire population, and international legal scrutiny. Israel now faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC)—allegations which Israel categorically denies.

(With agencies input)

