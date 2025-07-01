US Senate passes Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' featuring tax and spending cuts as VP Vance breaks tie The bill now heads back to the House amid growing concerns over its impact on Medicaid, deficits, and health coverage.

After a tense overnight standoff and a dramatic 50-50 vote, Senate Republicans narrowly passed President Donald Trump's massive tax cuts and spending overhaul on Tuesday. Vice President JD Vance broke the tie, pushing the 940-page "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" through the upper chamber — despite opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

Narrow passage after GOP infighting

The bill's journey through the Senate was marred by deep divisions within the Republican ranks. Three GOP senators — Thom Tillis (NC), Susan Collins (ME), and Rand Paul (KY) — voted against the package, citing concerns over Medicaid cuts and the bill's $5 trillion debt ceiling hike. Senate Majority Leader John Thune scrambled through the weekend to secure enough votes, engaging in last-minute negotiations with swing Republicans like Lisa Murkowski and conservatives demanding deeper cuts.

Murkowski held out for hours, seeking exemptions for Alaskan residents from food stamp cuts and higher federal hospital reimbursements. Collins pushed for more rural hospital funding, but her amendment to raise taxes on ultra-wealthy Americans failed.

What's in the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'

The bill includes:

$4.5 trillion in tax cuts, extending Trump’s 2017 rates and adding new ones, including zero taxes on tips.

$1.2 trillion in spending cuts, largely targeting Medicaid and food stamp programs, with tighter eligibility and work requirements.

A $350 billion border security package, partially funded by new immigration-related fees.

Rollbacks of green energy tax credits, which Democrats warn will decimate clean energy investments.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the bill would increase the deficit by $3.3 trillion over the next decade and leave 11.8 million more Americans uninsured by 2034.

Democrats drag out process, slam GOP 'math'

Senate Democrats fought hard to delay the bill’s passage, forcing a rare weekend reading of the full text and proposing dozens of amendments. Only a handful gained partial Republican support.

Senator Patty Murray criticized the GOP for using “magic math” to hide the true cost of extending Trump’s first-term tax cuts by classifying them as “current policy.”

What's next

The bill now returns to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson has warned against major Senate changes. With time running short before Trump’s self-imposed Fourth of July deadline, the legislative drama is far from over.

