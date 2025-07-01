Elon Musk threatens to launch 'America Party' amid rift with Trump: Can a third force shake US politics? As Elon Musk threatens to float a new political party in protest against Donald Trump's massive spending bill, the spotlight turns to America's rigid two-party system, its history of third-party challenges, and whether Musk's rebellion could reshape the 2026 midterm US election and beyond.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has threatened to launch a new political outfit – the America Party – in direct response to President Donald Trump's sweeping new tax-and-spending package, which Musk calls "fiscally suicidal". The move signals a dramatic rupture between two of America's most influential figures and throws the spotlight back on a question that has haunted US democracy for decades: Can a third party ever break the Republican-Democrat duopoly?

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day," Musk posted on X. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE."

His threat comes just days before the self-imposed July 4 deadline by which Republicans hope to push the 940-page bill through the Senate. The House has already narrowly approved it.

Brief history of third parties in the US

Musk's promise to form a new party taps into a long-running frustration with America's rigid two-party system. Despite the appearance of democratic plurality, the US political landscape has remained dominated by just two national parties for over 160 years – the Republican and Democratic parties.

Several third parties have emerged over time, but few have managed to sustain national relevance. Among the better known are:

The Libertarian Party, founded in 1971, which champions minimal government and civil liberties. The Green Party, known for its environmental platform and left-wing policies. The Constitution Party, which supports a religiously conservative vision of US governance. The Reform Party, started by Ross Perot in the 1990s, which once briefly drew national attention.

Although these parties rarely win seats in Congress or the White House, they have played spoiler roles and influenced national debates on issues like campaign finance, foreign policy, and civil liberties.

A two-party system by design

The dominance of the Republican and Democratic parties isn't just tradition – it's institutional. The US uses a first-past-the-post electoral system, where the highest vote-getter wins outright. That discourages fragmentation and tends to consolidate power around two main blocs.

Additionally, third-party candidates face structural hurdles: state-by-state ballot access rules, the absence of proportional representation, exclusion from presidential debates, and lack of funding networks.

This creates what many political scientists call "duopoly inertia" – where voters feel forced to pick the "lesser evil" between two flawed options, rather than risk "wasting" a vote on a third candidate.

George Wallace and the 1968 breakthrough

A historical high point for third-party candidates came in 1968, when former Alabama Governor George Wallace ran on a segregationist, "law and order" platform under the American Independent Party. Wallace won five Southern states, securing 46 electoral votes and over 13.5 per cent of the national popular vote.

Wallace's campaign exploited deep social unrest amid the Vietnam War, urban riots, and the civil rights movement. While his platform was divisive and openly racist, the strength of his showing demonstrated that third-party bids could dramatically alter the electoral map especially when rooted in a clear ideological base and regional appeal.

The 1992 Election: When a third candidate shook the system

Musk is not the first billionaire to challenge this entrenched system. The most notable modern attempt came in 1992, when Texas industrialist Ross Perot ran as an independent and captured an extraordinary 19 per cent of the national vote, nearly 20 million votes nationwide.

Perot's campaign focused on the ballooning federal deficit, opposition to NAFTA, and Washington dysfunction. His success was fuelled by self-funded TV infomercials and a blunt, populist style that resonated with voters across party lines.

While Perot didn't win a single state (and hence no electoral college votes), his performance shook both parties and arguably helped Bill Clinton defeat incumbent George HW Bush by splitting the conservative vote. The 1992 Election proves that a well-funded, well-known outsider with a clear message can mount a formidable campaign, if not win.

Could Musk's 'America Party' be the next big disruption?

It's unclear how serious Musk is about formally launching a party, but his reach and resources are unlike most who've tried. With millions of followers, immense personal wealth and an aggressive online persona, he could command attention in a way few third-party candidates ever have.

Polls show growing dissatisfaction with both major parties. A Gallup survey from 2023 found that 63 per cent of Americans support the idea of a third major party. But translating that into electoral success is another matter.

If Musk's America Party materialises, it would face logistical and legal hurdles: 50-state ballot registration, building party infrastructure, and recruiting viable candidates. It would also risk splitting the conservative vote, potentially hurting Trump-aligned candidates in 2026 or 2028.

Still, in an era where celebrity, outrage and virality drive political momentum, Musk's intervention can't be dismissed outright.

Musk vs Trump

Musk and Trump were once aligned. Musk advised Trump on technology and innovation during his first term and led a now-defunct "Department of Government Efficiency". He donated over USD 250 million to Republican Super PACs during the 2024 campaign cycle and has claimed that without his support, Trump might have lost re-election.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," Musk wrote earlier this month. "Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

But the relationship has soured rapidly. Musk began criticising Trump's executive overreach, then lambasted the "Big Beautiful Bill" as "fiscally reckless". The tipping point came when he hinted at Trump’s ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, though he later deleted that post and apologised. Trump, initially furious, later softened his tone, calling Musk a "smart guy" and a "wonderful man" in a recent interview. But tensions remain.

Musk's role in Trump’s rise

There's little doubt Musk played a role in Trump's return to the White House. His platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were key to mobilising younger and more libertarian-leaning voters. His influence within Silicon Valley and the business world helped counter Trump's traditional establishment critics. But Musk's pivot to open hostility could now undercut Trump's legislative push, especially as Senate Republicans scramble to hold ranks ahead of the July 4 deadline. His threat to back primary challengers against Trump-aligned lawmakers has already rattled parts of the GOP.