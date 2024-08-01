'Is she Indian or Black?': Trump questions Kamala Harris' racial identity, VP hits back | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago.

US Elections 2024: As the US presidential elections draw near, public remarks made by the two presumptive candidates are becoming increasingly sharp in nature. Upping the ante on Wednesday, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump questioned US Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity as a Black woman in front of an audience of Black journalists.

Speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday, Trump claimed that Harris has always downplayed her Black identity. "She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," said Trump.

Trump's remarks came as he was trying to seek the support of the Black population as he aims for a return to the White House in the November elections. Harris, who is the first Black and Indian American person to become Vice President, has long self-identified as both Black and Indian, repeatedly citing her roots in Chennai, where her mother hailed from.

'Is she Indian or Black?': Trump

Harris, 59, has attended Howard University, a historically Black institution, and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s first sorority established for Black college women, as per the New York Times. She has also served as district attorney in San Francisco and went on to become the Attorney General in California.

"So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black? Because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and became a Black person, and I think somebody should look into that too, when you ask and continue in a very hostile, nasty tone," Trump said at the event.

Since launching her White House campaign earlier this month, Harris has faced a barrage of sexist and racist attacks online, with some far-right accounts questioning her racial identity. Republican Party leaders have urged lawmakers to refrain from personal attacks and focus on her policy positions.

White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre later slammed Trump's remarks. "As a person of color, as a Black woman who is in this position, that is standing at this podium, behind this lectern, what he just said, what you just read out to me is repulsive. It’s insulting. And, you know, no one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify. That is no one’s right," she said.

Kamala Harris' response to Trump's remarks

At an event for Sigma Gamma Rho, a prominent Black sorority, Kamala Harris said Trump's remarks showed "divisiveness and disrespect" and asserted that the American people "deserved better". The invitation to Trump to attend the event triggered a backlash among some members of the NABJ and prompted a co-chair of the convention to step down in protest this week.

"It was the same old show. The divisiveness and the disrespect and let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts," said Harris at the event.

Trump's appearance was part of a broader effort to woo Black voters, including campaign events in cities with large Black populations. His campaign was encouraged by polls showing weakened support among Black men for President Joe Biden, his former opponent, who was supported 92-8 per cent in 2020. However, Kamala Harris' entry has changed the dynamics of the contest.

Whit Ayres, a Republican strategist, said Trump's questioning of Harris' racial background was "not a wise move." "There are plenty of policy issues he can go after her on without going after her identity," he said.

Trump lashes out after being quizzed on racist remarks

Despite being warned of facing a tough crowd, the former President also denounced one of the reporters as "nasty" and "rude" for questioning his racist statements in the past. When ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Trump to explain why Black voters should support him despite a history of racist comments, Trump responded by calling the question horrible," "hostile" and a "disgrace".

"I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln," he boasted, drawing groans from the audience. Trump repeated a line from the presidential debate in June, claiming that migrants crossing the US southern border would take away "Black jobs," a term that drew criticism from some Black leaders. "What exactly is a 'Black job,' sir?" Scott asked him. "A Black job is anybody with a job," Trump replied.

(with inputs from agencies)

