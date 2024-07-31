"If you got something to say...': Kamala Harris ups the ante by challenging Trump for debate | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a presidential election campaign event in Atlanta,

Atlanta: US Vice President Kamala Harris raised the stakes in the presidential race as she publicly challenged Republican rival and former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance to meet her on the debate stage and address their concerns directly. She also pledged to re-introduce the border security bill blocked by Republicans and committed to price gouging and reducing costs.

"So, he (Trump) won’t debate. But he and his running mate (JD Vance) sure seem to have a lot to say about me. And by the way, don't you find some of their stuff to just be plain weird? Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because, as the saying goes, 'if you've got something to say, say it to my face.'” Harris said during an event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris, who officially declared her candidacy for the November 5 elections, said the momentum of the race has shifted after she entered the fray. She also said Trump pulled out of the debate in September he had previously agreed to do when Biden was in the race. As per the campaign, approximately 10,000 people attended her rally in Atlanta, a key battleground state.

“The path to the White House runs right through this state, and you all helped us win in 2020, and we’re going to do it again in 2024. Yes, we will,” she said. "We are not going back because ours is a fight for the future. It is a fight for freedom." Harris is focusing on her background as a former district attorney and California attorney general, seeking to contrast herself with Trump, who is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

What do the polls say about Harris?

A New York Times/Siena College national poll published on Thursday showed Harris narrowing Trump's significant lead, while a Wall Street Journal poll published on Friday indicated Trump held a two-point lead. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday showed Harris with a one-point lead over Trump, down from two points in a July 23 poll.

As per sources, Harris is expected to announce her running mate as early as Monday. Her campaign is considering Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as potential vice presidential candidates, with a decision expected by August 7.

The race for the White House this November has heated up as Harris and Trump engaged in a series of barbs, with the Vice President calling the Republican "just plain weird", and the former President labelling her as "radical Left lunatic", "evil" and "unhinged". Harris' entry in the political fray has re-energised a campaign that had faltered badly amid Democrats' doubts about Biden's chances of defeating Trump or his ability to continue to govern should he succeed.

Will Trump debate Harris?

Meanwhile, Trump was asked on Monday whether he would debate Harris in the coming days. After Biden dropped out of the race and Harris became poised to be the Democratic presidential candidate, Trump has been questioning the terms of the original debate he agreed to with Biden.

"I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is," he told Fox News on Monday. “The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it." Trump has skipped debates before, including all the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates.

Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa accused Trump of continuing to dodge a face-off with his likely opponent. “It's clear from tonight's question-dodging: He's scared he'll have to defend his running mate's weird attacks on women or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president,” Moussa said.

(with inputs from agencies)