Trump prepares matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown

After taking over the office of the US Presidency, Donald Trump is taking additional action to upset the world trade system, with plans to sign an order this week that would require that US tariffs on imports match the tax rates charged by other countries.

“It's time to be reciprocal,” Trump told reporters earlier this week. You'll be hearing that word a lot. Reciprocal. If they charge us, we charge them. The president had suggested that the order would come on Tuesday or Wednesday. But when Tuesday passed without the tariffs being officially announced, Trump was not specific on his timing, telling reporters Wednesday afternoon: “I may do it later on, or I may do it tomorrow morning.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she believes that the tariffs would come before Thursday's visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As Trump has unleashed a series of tariffs after being in power for less than a month, he has fully taken ownership of the path of the US economy. It's a bet that his economic ideas can eventually deliver meaningful results for voters, even if by Trump's own admission the import taxes could involve some financial pain in the form of inflation and economic disruptions.

For all of Trump's talk, the impact will likely depend on the details of the tariffs and how other nations respond.

A reciprocal tariffs order could amount to a substantial tax hike to be shouldered largely by US consumers and businesses as the Census Bureau reported that the country had total imports of $4.

1 trillion last year.

The tariffs could set off retaliatory measures by trading partners that could roil growth around the globe and reset where the United States stands with allies and rivals alike.

By signing the order, Trump would fulfil his long-standing pledge to raise taxes on most imported goods, a clear break with his recent White House predecessors who saw tariffs as either targeted tools to use strategically or barriers worth lowering.

Trump has broken with that precedent by saying he wants to return the United States to the 1890s when taxes on imports were the government's dominant source of revenues.

But should job gains never materialise and should inflation stay high, it's an easy line of attack for Democratic lawmakers and candidates that Trump helped the ultrawealthy at the expense of the middle class.

“No matter which way you slice it, costs are going to climb for consumers," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this month. “I will work with my colleagues to undo this mess, get costs down and get these billionaires out of the way.”