Trump deploys nuclear submarines near Russia over 'provocative' remarks by ex-Russian president In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump blamed former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's "foolish and inflammatory" statements behind his decision to deploy two nuclear submarines near Russia.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines near Russia, following threats from Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. In a post on Truth Social, Trump issued a warning to Russia and Medvedev, saying he has ordered the deployment of the nuclear submarines, but he hopes that the situation will not escalate.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump said.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

About the spat between Trump, Medvedev

The spat between Trump and Medvedev began earlier this week after the US President imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, citing New Delhi's closeness with Russia and its decision to buy Russian oil and weaponry. In one of his statements, Trump had even said that he does not care about India and Russia, as the US hardly does "very little" trade with the two nations.

"We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World," he had said. "Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!"

Later, Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that Russia is "completely right" if the "mighty president of the US" can get provoked by a "jittery reaction" from a former Russian president. "We will keep moving forward on our own path," Medvedev, who was Russia's President from 2008 to 2012, had said.