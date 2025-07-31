'We're negotiating with them right now': Trump after declaring 25% tariff plus penalty on India US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on India and an additional penalty for India's purchases of Russian military equipment and energy.

Washington:

After imposing a 25 per cent tariff along with additional penalties on Indian imports, US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is currently in trade negotiations with New Delhi. Speaking at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday (local time), he emphasised that India remains one of the highest tariff-imposing countries in the world, but discussions are underway.

'We're negotiating with them right now': Trump

In response to a question about whether the US is open to negotiations with India on the new tariff front, Trump said. "We are negotiating right now and it's also BRICS. BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States and India is a member of that...It is an attack on the dollar and we are not going to let anybody attack the dollar," Trump said in the White House.

Despite criticism, Trump maintained that he shares a healthy bond with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "So it's partially BRICS, and it's partially, it's partially the trade situation, it's a deficit. We have a tremendous deficit. So as you know, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is a friend of mine, but they don't do very much business in terms of business with us," Trump said.

India has highest tariffs in the world: Trump

He was responding to a question about the additional penalty that would be imposed on India. "They sell a lot to us, but we don't buy from them. You know why? Because the tariff is so high, they have one of the highest tariffs in the world. Now, they're willing to cut it very substantially. But we'll see what happens," he said.

"We're talking to India now, we'll see what happens. It doesn't matter too much whether we have a deal or whether we charge them a certain tariff, but you'll know at the end of this week," Trump said, and referred to the August 1 deadline on tariffs.

"India was the highest, or just about the highest tariff nation in the world, and one of the highest - 100 points, 150 points, or percentages. So India was one of the highest in the world. They had one 175 per cent and higher than that. You know, another higher one is Canada….But India is one of the highest. We're going to see, we are negotiating with India right now," Trump said.

Trump announces 25% tariffs plus penalty on India

Earlier, Trump, taking to Truth Social, announced a 25 per cent tariff on India in addition to a penalty for buying Russian oil. The tariffs will be imposed starting August 1, he further stated. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in his post.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!" the post added.

This announcement follows an earlier move on April 22, when Trump imposed a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods imported into the US, before later pausing those "reciprocal" levies.

India responds to Trump's tariff

In response, New Delhi said it would take firm steps to secure the interests of farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, while continuing to engage in trade negotiations with Washington DC. "India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective," India said in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: