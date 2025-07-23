Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan, keeps 15% reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods Earlier, Trump had warned that a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese imports would be implemented starting August 1 if trade negotiations failed.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a "massive" trade deal with Japan on Tuesday. As part of "the largest deal ever made," Trump said that the US will impose 15 percent "reciprocal" tariffs on Japanese goods exported to the United States, and Japan will also invest $550 billion.

US will receive 90% of the profits

"We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made. Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 billion dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the profits," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The president said Japan would invest "at my direction" $550 billion into the US and would "open" its economy to American autos and rice. The 15 per cent tax on imported Japanese goods is a meaningful drop from the 25 per cent rate that Trump, in a recent letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said would be levied starting August 1.

Without clarifying on the investment arrangement, he said the deal "will create hundreds of thousands of jobs — There has never been anything like it." "Perhaps most importantly, Japan will open their Country to Trade, including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things. Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%," he added.

Trump August 1 deadline for tariff rates

The announcement came at a tough time for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, whose coalition just lost its majority in the upper house elections over the weekend. Meanwhile, President Trump has been under pressure to finalize trade deals before his self-imposed August 1 deadline for new tariffs.

As the August 1 deadline for the tariff rates in his letters to world leaders is approaching, Trump also announced a trade framework with the Philippines that would impose a tariff of 19 per cent on its goods while American-made products would face no import taxes. The president also reaffirmed his 19 per cent tariffs on Indonesia.

The US ran a $69.4 billion trade imbalance on goods with Japan last year, according to the Census Bureau. America had a trade imbalance of $17.9 billion with Indonesia and an imbalance of $4.9 billion with the Philippines. Both nations are less affluent than the U.S. and an imbalance means America imports more from those countries than it exports to them.

