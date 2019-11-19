Image Source : AP Trump had no chest pain nor evaluated for acute issues; says presidential physician

US President Donald Trump had no chest pain nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues, a presidential physician has said, two days after he went for an unscheduled physical check-up at a military hospital that has given rise to speculation about his health. Trump, 73, went for an unscheduled physical checkup at a Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre that has given rise to speculation about his health.

"Despite some of the speculation the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues. Specifically, he did not undergo any specialised cardiac or neurologic evaluations," President's Physician Dr Sean P Conley said in a memorandum issued by the White House on Monday.

Conley said that a full summary of Trump's labs and exam will be incorporated into the next year's report.

"A full summary of his labs and exam will be incorporated into next year's report, but the President has consented to me sharing that his total cholesterol is now 165 (mg/dL), with an HDL of 70, an LDL of 84 and a non-HDL of 95,” he said.

Conley said primary preventative medical care is something that occurs continuously throughout the year and it is not just a single annual event.

"As such I will continue to monitor the President's health, planning on a more comprehensive examination after the New Year," he said.

Conley said that Trump's trip was kept off record to due to scheduling uncertainties.

"After a little more than an hour of examination, labs and discussions, the President took a brief tour of the hospital to visit with some of the medical staff as well as speak with the family of a soldier undergoing surgery, after which he returned home to the White House,” he said.

ALSO READ: Subpoena requesting Trump's financial records temporarily blocked

ALSO READ: Trump says he may testify in impeachment probe​