Trump says no Israeli troops will go to Beirut, claims Israel and Hezbollah agree to halt attacks

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East after he held "very productive" talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and communicated with the Lebanese militant group through mediators.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that any Israeli forces that may have been headed toward the Lebanese capital, Beirut, had already been turned back following his discussion with Netanyahu. "I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way have already been turned back," Trump wrote.

Hezbollah had agreed that all shooting will stop: Trump

The US president also claimed that he had communicated with Hezbollah through what he described as "highly placed representatives" and said the Iran-backed group had agreed to halt hostilities. "Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop," Trump said.

Trump said that both sides had agreed to refrain from further attacks. "Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he wrote.

His comments emerged hours after Israel's government ordered strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut a day after its ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon in 26 years and as Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel, including the outskirts of the coastal city of Haifa.

Talks continuing with Iran: Trump

In a separate Truth Social post shortly afterward, Trump also indicated that diplomatic engagement with Iran remained active despite recent tensions.

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote.

This comes after Iran has reportedly suspended its peace negotiations with the United States in a move that could further strain the already delicate ceasefire framework involving Washington and Tehran. The development comes amid growing regional tensions triggered by Israel's ongoing military offensive in Lebanon. According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is widely regarded as being close to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Tehran has decided to halt the discussions for the time being. The report claimed that the pause will continue until Iran's concerns and the interests of allied groups in the region receive greater consideration.

Tensions in the Middle East intensified sharply on Monday after the Israeli government ordered fresh strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. The move came a day after Israeli ground troops reportedly advanced to their deepest position inside Lebanon in more than two decades.

At the same time, Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel, with some projectiles targeting areas near the coastal city of Haifa. The developments have raised fresh concerns about a wider escalation despite an existing ceasefire arrangement between the two sides.

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