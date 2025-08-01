Trump announces tariffs on 70 countries, including India, from August 7: Full list The White House said the US has raised the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% in response to what the administration described as Canada's failure to act on the "illicit drug crisis" and its "retaliation against the United States" for measures taken to address this threat.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on over 70 countries as part of what he described as long-standing imbalances in trade practices. With this new measures, Indian imports will face a 25% tariff.

Trump said he is doing this to shrink the country's trade deficits with many of its trade partners.

It should be noted that the imports from some countries, like Brazil, are facing additional tariffs that stack on top of the reciprocal tariffs listed below.

Apart from Canada, the White House has also released updated tariff rates for dozens of other countries.

Check full list of affected countries

41% Tariff: Syria

40% Tariff: Laos, Myanmar (Burma)

39% Tariff: Switzerland

35% Tariff: Iraq, Serbia

30% Tariff: Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, South Africa

25% Tariff: India, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tunisia

20% Tariff: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam

19% Tariff: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand

18% Tariff: Nicaragua

15% Tariff: Israel, Japan, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, and many others

10% Tariff: Brazil, United Kingdom, Falkland Islands

For the European Union, goods with US duty rates above 15% are exempt from new tariffs, while goods with duty rates below 15% will have their tariffs adjusted to equal 15% minus the current duty rate.

