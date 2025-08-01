White House reiterates Trump ended India-Pakistan war, seeks Nobel Peace Prize for US President Meanwhile, the Opposition has been ardently protesting in the Parliament, seeking PM Modi’s reply over the claims made by Donald Trump, during the Monsoon Session. Besides, the Opposition has also lapped up the issue of US’ imposing 25 per cent tariffs and penalties on India.

New Delhi:

The United States on Thursday reiterated President Donald Trump’s claim that the latter played a key role in brokering the truce between India and Pakistan to end hostilities. During a press briefing, the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said President Trump was behind the peace deal between several countries, including India and Pakistan, and that he be given a Nobel Peace Prize for this.

"The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," Leavitt said.

Talking specifically about the recent Thailand-Cambodia conflict, Leavitt said the US President ensured an unconditional ceasefire between the two countries and averted a massive humanitarian crisis, adding that more than 300,000 people were displaced until Trump stepped in.

"On the peace front, President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it," she said.

Trump claims trade deal threats

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US played a key role in ensuring peace between India and Pakistan during New Delhi’s Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. He said that the US threatened the two nations over the trade deal, which compelled them to broker the truce.

India, however, categorically said that the ceasefire came into force after the Pakistani DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart to push the peace proposal through. India said no third party was involved in this process.

Opposition creates ruckus in Parliament

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been ardently protesting in the Parliament, seeking PM Modi’s reply over the claims made by Donald Trump, during the Monsoon Session. Besides, the Opposition has also lapped up the issue of US’ imposing 25 per cent tariffs and penalties on India.

