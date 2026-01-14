Trump abuses, shows middle finger to man who called him 'pedophile protector' | Video A bizarre incident unfolded at the auto plant US President Donald Trump was visiting, with a video of his actions quickly going viral on social media.

US President Donald Trump was caught on camera making an obscene gesture after being heckled during a visit to a car manufacturing plant in Michigan, a video of which has since gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Tuesday while Trump was touring the Ford F-150 factory in Detroit, Michigan.

Here's the video | WATCH

Dressed in a long black overcoat, the President was standing on an elevated walkway overlooking the factory floor when a worker allegedly shouted remarks at him. Reports claim the heckler called Trump a "pedophile protector."

Footage circulating online shows Trump pointing towards the worker, glaring visibly, appearing to utter expletives, and then raising his middle finger in response. The gesture drew immediate attention, with the clip quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Worker's identity not revealed

The worker's identity has not been revealed, but White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said he got what he deserved. Cheung said, "A deranged man was yelling obscenities, and the president gave an appropriate and clear response."

According to a TMZ report, the worker had shouted "Pedophile Protector." According to media reports, this comment was related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. There is an ongoing controversy in the US regarding Trump and the Epstein files.

Trump is facing continuous demands to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was once a friend of Trump and other wealthy individuals. The financier was accused of trafficking underage girls and was awaiting trial before his death in a New York jail in 2019. Epstein's death was officially ruled a suicide, but many believe it was murder. Trump signed the law

Trump signed a bipartisan law to release files related to Epstein, but his Justice Department did not release all the files by the December 19 deadline. Earlier this month, justice officials said they were still reviewing more than 2 million documents for release.

