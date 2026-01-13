Trump says 'help is on the way' as Iran deaths spike to 2,000, cancels meeting with Tehran officials Notably, at least 2,000 people have so far been in Iran killed following nationwide protests over soaring inflation and the rising cost of food and essential goods.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked Iranian protesters to continue their stir, assuring them that help was on the way. Trump said he had cancelled all his meetings with Iranian officials as people continued to lose their lives.

Notably, at least 2,000 people have so far been in Iran killed following nationwide protests over soaring inflation and the rising cost of food and essential goods.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

A human rights organisation based in the United States has published figures on deaths linked to recent protests in Iran. The group said it depends on a network of supporters inside Iran who collect and verify information by checking reports from different locations, as per AP.

According to its latest update, 1,847 people killed during more than two weeks of demonstrations were protesters. It also said 135 of the dead were linked to the government.

The organisation reported that nine children were among those killed. It also said nine civilians who were not involved in the protests lost their lives.

With internet services largely cut across Iran, it has become harder to assess the situation from outside the country. The Iranian government has not released any overall figures on deaths connected to the unrest.

Communication channel with US is open, says Iran

Anti-riot police were deployed on the streets as protests turned violent in several parts of Iran, according to eyewitnesses. Officers in protective gear used shields and batons, while some were also seen carrying shotguns and tear gas launchers.

A number of banks and government buildings were set on fire during the clashes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he has remained in contact with US envoy Steve Witkoff. Speaking in an interview broadcast on Monday night by the Qatar-based network Al Jazeera, Araghchi said communication with Washington continued both before and after the protests and was still ongoing.

However, Araghchi made clear that Iran is unhappy with the US position. He said proposals put forward by Washington, along with what he described as threats against Iran, were unacceptable and did not align with Iran’s interests.

US says options of ‘military action’ remain open

In Washington, the White House acknowledged that there are differences between Iran’s public statements and its private messages. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US administration has received communications from Tehran in recent days that contrast with its public tone.

Leavitt said President Donald Trump was willing to consider diplomatic messages but stressed that military action remained an option.

ALSO READ: Trump's 25% tariffs on Iran's trade partners won't have significant impact on India: Centre - Here's why